Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $650.00

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 649.35 ($8.48), with a volume of 8409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.20 ($8.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $545.68 million and a PE ratio of 41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 614.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 546.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90.

Discoverie Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

