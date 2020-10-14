Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri Sells 243,431 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

