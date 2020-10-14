Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri Sells 243,431 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.