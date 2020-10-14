Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 73,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

