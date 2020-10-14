TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TrueCar by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in TrueCar by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. TrueCar Inc has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

