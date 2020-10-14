Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -4.30. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.