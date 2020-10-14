Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SeaChange International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SeaChange International by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.28. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

