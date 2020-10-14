Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,141 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet cut PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

