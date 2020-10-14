10,565 Shares in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 295,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIEN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Sientra Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.