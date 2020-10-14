Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Affimed by 103.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,461,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Affimed by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affimed by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $4,595,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $2,759,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.32. Affimed NV has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

