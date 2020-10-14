Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,934 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 183.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETM. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 589,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 407,915 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 331,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

In related news, insider Robert E. Philips bought 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $50,370.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,848.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 93,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,177.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,329,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,725.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 341,101 shares of company stock valued at $504,409 over the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETM opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

