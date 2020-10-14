Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $65,000 in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DHT by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 290,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DHT by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 409,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DHT by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
DHT stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. DHT Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $757.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.18.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
