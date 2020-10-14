Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $65,000 in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DHT by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 290,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DHT by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 409,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DHT by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. DHT Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $757.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.18.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.