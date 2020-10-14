Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 188,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 592,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 124.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 778.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $524.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

