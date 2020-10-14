Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $68,000 in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilly’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $201.31 million, a P/E ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s Inc has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

