Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $68,000 in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 541,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

