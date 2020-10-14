Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in OptiNose by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 742,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in OptiNose by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 403,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. OptiNose Inc has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. Research analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.