SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of SeaSpine worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $432.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

