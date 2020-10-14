Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vivint Solar worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSLR shares. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

VSLR opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Vivint Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Research analysts expect that Vivint Solar, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 53,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,341,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $66,861.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,200.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.