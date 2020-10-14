Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHIL shares. TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.81. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

