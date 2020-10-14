Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTS. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

