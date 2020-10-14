Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zymeworks worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

