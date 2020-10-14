Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 14,546 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

