Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUFN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

