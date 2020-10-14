Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALA. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

CALA opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

