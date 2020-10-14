Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,921 Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBTX by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBTX by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CBTX by 128.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,331 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. CBTX Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

