Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Koppers worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 72.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Koppers by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $503.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

