Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,321 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $412.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

