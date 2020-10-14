Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 944,385 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Gold Resource worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 373.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 52.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

GORO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

