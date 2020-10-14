Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of LifeVantage worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in LifeVantage by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. LifeVantage Corp has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.73.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $59,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $92,635 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.