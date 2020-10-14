Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,350 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

