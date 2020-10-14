Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 157,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

HY stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $712.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

