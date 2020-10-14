JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £141.95 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £141.95 ($185.46) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JET. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.94) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £112.30 ($146.72) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £108.58 ($141.86).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 9,407.18 ($122.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,410 ($122.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,531.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,223.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

