Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,542 shares of company stock valued at $807,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

