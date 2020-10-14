Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,564 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 41.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,305.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $26,481.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,297.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

