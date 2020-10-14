Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,216 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18.

RLGT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

