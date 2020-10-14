Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 6,216.0% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 1,280,619 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 230,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PAR Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $10,134,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.52.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.