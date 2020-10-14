Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,992 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.