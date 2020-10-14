Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Gap Down to $151.00

Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $151.00, but opened at $127.50. Scotgold Resources shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 484,539 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 million and a PE ratio of -19.49.

About Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

