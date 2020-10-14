Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $8.80. Avenue Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 20,776 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATXI. HC Wainwright cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $46,579.20. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

