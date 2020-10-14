Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $2.91. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

