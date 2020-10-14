Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.34. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 3 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Stoecker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,711.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

