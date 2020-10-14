Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.97. Tengasco shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,067 shares trading hands.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Tengasco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

