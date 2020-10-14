Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $248.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $252.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $8,399,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 141.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

