Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $248.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $252.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.42 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $8,399,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 141.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
