$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post sales of $1.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $8.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $16.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.21 million, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $140.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,473,000 after purchasing an additional 729,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $225,574,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,952,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.83.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.