Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

