Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Telenav from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Telenav stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.18. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telenav by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Telenav by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

