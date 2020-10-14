Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of STX opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $3,678,063 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after buying an additional 218,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

