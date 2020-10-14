Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $698,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

