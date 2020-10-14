RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp. have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. Strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Solid net investment income aid revenue growth. The company's decision to drop underperforming products from property business bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Also, its second-quarter bottom line beat estimates. However, exposure to catastrophe losses inducing underwriting volatility and high cost are concerns for RLI Corp. High leverage and poor times interest earned pose risk.”

Get RLI alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

RLI stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.31. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $891,667. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in RLI by 14.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.