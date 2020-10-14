Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given a $163.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.