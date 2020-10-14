Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results on e-commerce growth and gradual store re-openings. However, the coronavirus did impact the company’s performance with top and bottom line declining year over year. Management warned that the on-going crisis will continue to hurt results in second half. Soft traffic, heightened promotional environment and uncertainty related to consumer shopping dynamic remain woes. It anticipates revenues to fall 20-25% in the back half of 2020. Nonetheless, the company is progressing well with its multi-year transformation plan. It is focused on strengthening its brand through enhanced customer connections, effective innovations and strict go-to-market process.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Under Armour stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.17. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

